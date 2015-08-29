Rex Ryan makes all four Bills QBs captains

Say what you will about Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, but time and time again he's proven that he doesn't care what anyone else thinks.
This was never more clear than on Saturday afternoon when he trotted out all four of his quarterbacks to midfield as pre-game captains before the Bills' matchup with Pittsburgh.
Ryan took plenty of heat for his decision to start EJ Manuel in Saturday's all-important dress rehearsal, making him the third different starting quarterback he's used so far this preseason. Tyrod Taylor and Matt Cassel were also given the chance to lead Buffalo's offense.
Regardless of the outcome -- it seems as though Ryan is leaning toward Taylor, who has looked better than his counterparts this preseason -- Ryan is proudly displaying his us against the world mentality for anyone who wants to see it.