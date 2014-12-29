Rex Ryan leads top nine head-coaching candidates

8. Josh McDaniels, Patriots offensive coordinator: Not ready to become a head coach at age 33, McDaniels crashed and burned with the Broncos in 2010. He has rehabilitated his image as an offensive specialist since returning to New England four years ago. Although he's viewed as a quarterback guru, McDaniels was not able to develop a handpicked Tim Tebow or former No. 1 overall draft pick Sam Bradford. There is also speculation that he is not all that eager to leave his station as Bill Belichick's right-hand man.