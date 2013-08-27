Analysis

Rex Ryan lacks usual bluster in critical year with New York Jets

Published: Aug 26, 2013 at 10:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Mark_Kriegel_1400x1000
Mark Kriegel

NFL Media Analyst

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When he finally agreed to an audience, at the dawn of the fifth year in his reign, on the eve of yet another confrontation with the hated New York Giants, it occurred to me that that only two New York Jets have ever issued Super Bowl guarantees. The other was Joe Namath.

Rex Ryan, of course, has famously sworn off championship promises, which, unlike Namath, he proclaimed soberly, repeatedly and with the highest degree of premeditation.

"That was probably a mistake," Ryan reiterated last week.

At 50, Rex appeared skinny and chastened. The erstwhile protagonist of HBO's "Hard Knocks" has retired his profane persona. And I find myself only mildly ashamed to admit that the world is poorer for it.

People like me -- especially me, to be frank -- have made an industry of lampooning the Jets (or, as the great Dan Jenkins once referred to them, "the dog-ass Jets") and their eternally tragic, occasionally comic quest to find a successor to Broadway Joe.

Just the same, no one needs a circumspect Rex Ryan. No one needs another football coach who sounds like he needs a bran muffin. You can love Rex. You can loathe him. Either position is easily justified. Just be honest: You miss that perceptive prince of bombast. And, perhaps, the Jets will, too.

A while back, Ryan explained his many guarantees as an attempt to "will a championship." He came close, going to consecutive AFC championship games with a woefully undermanned (I would argue; he would not) roster. But now I can't help but wonder if his authority and will have diminished with his girth.

"The only thing that's different about me is my physical appearance," he said. "I'm 120 pounds lighter. If I could get more wins by being heavier, I'd go back. But I'm the exact same person. The same passion. The same energy. The same drive. Maybe even more so."

Maybe he's right. Nevertheless, the beast he fed now threatens to devour him. It's not just the media, but the expectations he himself engendered with all the tough talk and guarantees. Ryan spoke of this season as "a new beginning." But I know from experience how this works. He's officially entered the "embattled" stage of his tenure with the Jets.

The papers and blogs have been forecasting his doom. He's a lame duck, they say. He lost his best player when Darrelle Revis was traded, and his ally when general manager Mike Tannenbaum was fired. As my former colleague, Steve Serby of the New York Post, put it: "If the owner didn't love Rex, he'd be out of a job, too."

Still, Woody Johnson's patronage can't save the coach forever. Tannenbaum's replacement, John Idzik, is not "Rex's guy." Then again, even if Rex had a guy, he doesn't have a quarterback. Rookie Geno Smith threw three picks in the first half against the Giants. He also ran out of the end zone for a safety. By contrast, Mark Sanchez's preseason offenses merely include a pick-six and a red-zone interception. Even the idea that he's led the league in turnovers the past two years now seems moot. After inexplicably coming on in the fourth quarter, Sanchez left with his shoulder wrapped in ice.

Yes, what Shakespeare wrote of kings also applies to coaches named Rex: "Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown."

That's from Henry IV, Part II -- a story of fathers, sons and succession. Kind of like Rex and his old man, Buddy.

Buddy Ryan, it's worth mentioning, was the defensive line coach on the Jets' only Super Bowl team. Not long after Rex's hiring, Buddy admonished his son: "That's my team. Don't screw it up."

Four and a half years later, you wonder, not if Rex has screwed it up, but rather, if he was destined to repeat the sins of the father. As the inventor of the 46 scheme, and some of the game's most extravagantly aggressive blitz packages, Buddy ranks among football's greatest defensive minds. But as a head coach, he'd announce himself by congratulating the local media: "You've got a winner in town."

Hubris. And defense. They're in the Ryan DNA.

Actually, the Jets' quarterbacking fiasco obscures Rex's best work. It's not just the consecutive AFC title games. Until 2012, he never had a defense -- either as a coordinator or a head coach -- finish worse than sixth in the league. Even last season, with a lackluster pass rush and Revis lost in Week 3, the Jets still finished second in pass defense.

Jones: Jets at a crossroads

With Rex Ryan losing his cool over a QB battle gone awry, Kimberly Jones says the Jets already seem to be coming apart. More ...

You get the idea that Rex's real conceit is the notion that the quarterback doesn't matter all that much. If he's to prove people wrong, he'll do it with defense.

He's heard what's being said: that Sheldon Richardson, drafted with the 13th overall pick, doesn't fit his scheme; that Quinton Coples is too big to play linebacker.

"Are you going to surprise us?" I asked last week.

"With a defense?" he said. "I don't think it'll be a surprise because I think we'll be outstanding. How can that surprise anybody? There's no way that's going to surprise people when we have a great defense."

That's the Rex I'm talking about. That's the guy I missed.

Still, you hear he's less than a year from a television gig. Makes sense in theory. After all, it's not a medium that rewards subtlety.

Where are you going to be this time next year, I asked, still coaching the New York Jets?

"I certainly anticipate that."

That a guarantee?

"I'm out of the guarantee business."

A few nights later, following his team's disastrous quarterback showing against the Giants, Ryan was asked about his signal-callers. This was a Rex I hadn't seen before: neither confident nor composed, neither chastened nor braggadocious, more petulant than defiant. "I can say anything I want," he said to the assembled press. "That's the beauty of this country ... Here, I'll stand backwards and answer the question. I'm going sideways ..."

Rex Ryan was tempting the beast, daring it, laying his uneasy head squarely in its jaws.

Follow Mark Kriegel on Twitter @MarkKriegel.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings. 
news

NFL Week 18 underdogs: More trouble for Patriots in Miami? Will 49ers earn final NFC playoff spot?

Marc Sessler spotlights five underdogs who can knock off favorites in the final week of the 2021 regular season. Will the 49ers take their sixth straight vs. the Rams to earn the NFC's last playoff spot?
news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year

Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
news

Top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season: Joe Burrow among three Bengals on list

Who is best when the game is on the line? Nick Shook examines the top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season -- a list that includes three guys from the same team.
news

Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals

Will the Chargers or Raiders prevail in a juicy AFC West showdown with a playoff bid on the line? Does the NFC West produce a striking upset? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 18.
news

Next Woman Up: Kalen Jackson, Vice Chair and Owner of the Indianapolis Colts

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Indianapolis Colts' Kalen Jackson discusses origins of the Kicking the Stigma initiative, the organization's vast impact on the community and following in the footsteps of her father, owner Jim Irsay.
news

AFC playoff picture: Ripple effects of a potential Jaguars win over Colts in Week 18

If the Colts beat the Jaguars in Week 18, they clinch a playoff berth. If they lose, the AFC playoff pictures gets very interesting. Nick Shook explores the ripple effects of a potential Jaguars victory.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Projecting all 14 postseason teams and seeding

With three postseason spots up for grabs and 13 of the 14 seeds still unclaimed, Cynthia Frelund projects the entire 2021 NFL playoff field heading into the final week of the season. How will the chaotic AFC shake out?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 18: Matthew Stafford remains a roller-coaster ride, while Joe Burrow hits top three

In this edition of the QB Index, Gregg Rosenthal says Matthew Stafford is playing like ... Matthew Stafford. Plus, Joe Burrow hits rarefied air. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Saints star Cameron Jordan's unrelenting outreach across New Orleans reflects Man of the Year spirit

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan just earned his seventh Pro Bowl bid, but his star might shine even brighter off the gridiron. Kayla Burton chronicles the indefatigable outreach efforts of New Orleans' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 18: Three playoff offenses with serious concerns

The postseason is less than two weeks away, so time is running out for contending teams to get right. David Carr spotlights the three playoff offenses that concern him the most. Plus, updated rankings of the top 15 offensive players.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW