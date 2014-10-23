Around the NFL

Rex Ryan grills Sammy Watkins on conference call

Published: Oct 23, 2014 at 02:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Rex Ryan hasn't allowed New York's 1-6 start to squelch his sense of humor.

The New York Jets coach slipped into the team's media room on Wednesday to interrupt a conference call with rookie wideout Sammy Watkins, whose Buffalo Bills face Gang Green on Sunday.

"Sammy, I've got a question," Ryan said, per ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini. "How did you help Seth Ryan out? How'd he do out there? And if you could really help him, you wouldn't play this game (on Sunday). This sounds like Rex Ryan -- I know it does -- but this is a reporter."

Watkins responded with a laugh.

Rex's son, Seth, played receiver at Clemson with Watkins, which gave the Jets coach plenty of opportunities to watch the rookie dominate defenses before entering the NFL. Ryan recently compared Watkins to the likes of A.J. Green and Julio Jones, saying: "He's one of those guys that doesn't come around very often."

Watkins is on the upswing, having produced games of 87, 27 and 122 receiving yards during Kyle Orton's three starts. That 122-yard explosion against the Minnesota Vikingslast Sunday served as the pass-catcher's finest day as a pro. Showing off his speed and strong hands, Watkins led the Bills in targets and hauled in a pair of touchdown passes, including the game-winner.

With New York's banged-up secondary next on the slate, it would make sense for Ryan to leave the reporting to the scribes in favor of a little extra game-planning.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former second-round pick Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has requested a trade out of New York via a statement released by his agent.

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport.

news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel ignoring 'misleading' Mike Gesicki trade rumors: 'It's kind of a no-ends process'

Rumors of Mike Gesicki's name being floated in trade talks surfaced following the tight end's extended participation versus Las Vegas. Miami's Mike McDaniel responded to these rumblings Thursday with a lengthy explanation.

news

Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason finale against Colts

Tom Brady is set to get a few warm-up reps before the start of the regular season. TB12 will start the Buccaneers' preseason finale on Saturday against the Colts.

news

JC Tretter, NFLPA president and former Browns center, retires after nine seasons

NFLPA president and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after nine NFL seasons.

news

Stomach bug causes Dolphins to cancel joint practice with Eagles

The Dolphins and Eagles canceled Thursday's joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffers avulsion fracture of knee, out until at least December

Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday's practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won't be back on the field until December, if at all this season.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers this season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston says he'd 'love to play' in Friday's preseason game, is feeling 'better every day' in recovery from sprained foot

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston told reporters Wednesday that he's feeling "better every day" in his recovery from both his torn ACL from last season and the foot sprain he suffered earlier this month, and professed his desire to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Chargers.

news

Jaguars running back James Robinson 'so close' to return for Week 1

James Robinson said he wouldn't rush back from his Achilles injury. However, it now appears the Jacksonville Jaguars running back is on pace to return for the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE