Rex Ryan gives team off day for Jim Kelly's golf outing

Rex Ryan has always immersed himself deeply into the culture of football teams he's coached.
It was obvious he would continue that path in Buffalo from the moment he arrived at the combine wearing a throwback Thurman Thomas jersey.
Instead of doing an OTA practice on Monday, he took his entire team to Jim Kelly's charity golf outing and, according to this video, put one heck of a swing on the ball.
This presents an interesting opportunity for Ryan, and one that he may not have truly had in New York despite his best efforts.
When Ryan was head coach of the Jets, he was at constant odds with Joe Namath, one of the few true franchise icons.
Namath was in the media and quickly gained an audience for his unfiltered opinions on the Jets' bombastic head coach. The two of them were never the dream team we'd hoped.
But now he seems to be in the perfect situation. Ryan has always longed for a connection with the football greats he grew up watching and he has a dream friendship with one of the league's most inspirational figures.
Kelly is doing incredible things amid a difficult recovery process and Ryan wants the team there every step of the way.
