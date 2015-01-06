Rex Ryan, Falcons part ways after five-hour interview

Around the NFL

The Atlanta Falcons and former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan have parted ways after spending the afternoon together on Tuesday.

Ryan's interview ended after five or more hours, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of their situation.

The length of the interview is proof of mutual interest, even if both parties are moving on to their next round of interviews.

The Falcons still have an interview scheduled with Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Thursday, per Rapoport.

Now that Ryan has left Atlanta without a deal, the Buffalo Billswould like to speak with him as well, a source tells Rapoport.

It will be interesting to see if Ryan's camp maintains dialogue with the Falcons in the meantime.

UPDATE: Rapoport reported Wednesday morning, per two sources informed of the search's progress, that Ryan is expected to get a second interview in Atlanta when they bring in finalists for their head coaching job.

