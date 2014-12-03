Around the NFL

Rex Ryan 'embarrassed' for letting fans, owner down

Published: Dec 03, 2014 at 01:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Rex Ryan called it a "joke" that his New York Jets sit at 2-10 after squandering an opportunity to win Monday night.

After letting the loss marinate, he doubled down on Tuesday when asked if he was embarrassed about that pathetic record.

"Yep, absolutely, 100 percent," Ryan said. "I'm embarrassed for myself absolutely. It is, it's an embarrassment. It's definitely embarrassing to me. I feel like I've let my owner down. I've let our fan base down. So, yeah of course. There's no doubt."

There are a lot of things for Gang Green to be embarrassed about. The issues stem from the players on the field, to the coaching staff, to the front office. Double-digit-loss seasons are a team effort in ineptitude.

Ryan's embarrassment this season still has four more games to go.

