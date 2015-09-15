Rex Ryan 'can't wait' to play 'hated' Patriots

"I can't wait to see what our fans are going to be like when you have the hated Patriots -- I mean, this kind of rival coming in," Ryan said at a press conference via the Boston Herald. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm so glad that we play the game here. So that's gonna be fun."
In March at the NFL Annual Meeting, Ryan told NFL Media's Judy Battista that he hoped the Billsclosed the gap on the reigning world champion Patriots. Ryan reiterated those sentiments on Monday, claiming the Patriots are still the team to beat in the AFC East -- despite the Dolphins, Jets, Patriots and Bills all winning their respective Week 1 duels.
"I don't know if anything has changed," he said. "They're kind of the hunted in my eyes. They're the world champions.
As far as strategy for the game goes, Ryan said his plan has been ready for awhile.