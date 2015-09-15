Around the NFL

Rex Ryan 'can't wait' to play 'hated' Patriots

Published: Sep 15, 2015 at 03:38 AM

Rex Ryan doesn't shy away from an opportunity to vocalize his opinions on the Patriots. The Bills host the Patriots on Sunday, and Ryan is already fired up about the much-anticipated matchup with his rival.

"I can't wait to see what our fans are going to be like when you have the hated Patriots -- I mean, this kind of rival coming in," Ryan said at a press conference via the Boston Herald. "I'm looking forward to it. I'm so glad that we play the game here. So that's gonna be fun."

In March at the NFL Annual Meeting, Ryan told NFL Media's Judy Battista that he hoped the Billsclosed the gap on the reigning world champion Patriots. Ryan reiterated those sentiments on Monday, claiming the Patriots are still the team to beat in the AFC East -- despite the Dolphins, Jets, Patriots and Bills all winning their respective Week 1 duels.

"I don't know if anything has changed," he said. "They're kind of the hunted in my eyes. They're the world champions.

"The Patriots ... they're the ones you want to beat."

As far as strategy for the game goes, Ryan said his plan has been ready for awhile.

It's safe to say Ryan and the Bills have had Sept. 20 circled on their calendar for a long time.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule explained his decision to fire OC Joe Brady when speaking to reporters Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

A new injury to Tyrod Taylor has positioned rookie Davis Mills to take over once again as the Texans QB heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Saints.
news

Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

A chaotic rally in Sunday's win over the 49ers may have given the Seahawks the spark they need to revive their season, a momentum swing WR Tyler Lockett inspired during a Saturday night team meeting.
news

Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

After missing a little over a month's worth of games, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ returned, in Week 13, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona increase its lead atop the NFC.
news

Ben Roethlisberger not ready to talk retirement: 'I'll address any of that stuff after the season'

As Ben Roethlisberger's age-39 season nears its end, the veteran QB will begin to hear more questions about retirement. He addressed how he's planning to handle such talk following the Steelers' Week 13 win over the Ravens.
news

David Culley to 'evaluate everything' after benching Tyrod Taylor for Davis Mills in Texans' loss to Colts

Tyrod Taylor might not be back under center for the Texans this season, as David Culley did not commit to continuing forward with Taylor as the team's starter following Houston's 31-0 loss to Indianapolis.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will remain starter when healthy despite Minshew's strong performance

Following Gardner Minshew's terrific start, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni won't entertain a QB controversy, declaring Jalen Hurts as the starter when healthy. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp becomes first to hit 100 catches in 2021 season

In Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rams WR Cooper Kupp became the first player in the league to reach 100 catches on the season.
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Patriots-Bills

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday night.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) likely out for season 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be our for the remainder of the Ravens' season after suffering a shoulder injury.
news

John Harbaugh cites Ravens' depleted CB room as reason for two-point conversion try in loss to Steelers

A late-game TD positioned the Ravens for a shocking road win over the rival Steelers. But a failed two-point conversion spelled the end of Baltimore's exciting comeback bid.
news

Dan Campbell dedicates Lions' first win to victims of Oxford High School shooting

Following his team's first win of the season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell opened his postgame press conference by dedicating the game ball to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting and everyone affected by the tragedy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW