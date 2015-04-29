Rex Ryan: Bills probably not trading up into first round

The Buffalo Bills automatically entered "win now" mode when they hired Rex Ryan as their head coach.
Pair the bombastic Ryan with any new general manager and your roster will instantly load up with recognizable talent. Ryan thinks of the game as a fan. He likes to upgrade and he likes to upgrade in style.
But this wild offseason in Orchard Park will not include a first-round pick in this year's draft because of the Sammy Watkins deal. On Wednesday, Ryan hinted that it would stay that way.
"So that first day of the draft, we probably aren't going to pick," Ryan said. "It looks pretty good that we won't pick."
The Bills certainly have the ammo to trade up into the first round, though one of their supposed primary targets could be waiting for them in the second.
Owners typically don't consider making trips unless the link is serious.
Ryan has tried -- and failed -- to secure his franchise quarterback in the second round before. Then again, he's also tried -- and failed -- to build a Super Bowl team off high-priced free agents. Life goes on.
But at least for now, Ryan won't be poking around the first 32 picks to build his team.
