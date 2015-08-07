Around the NFL

Rex Ryan: Bills might wait until Week 1 to name QB

Published: Aug 07, 2015 at 06:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

General manager Doug Whaley conceded earlier this week that the Bills are "almost in quarterback purgatory."

Of all the quarterback situations in the NFL, Buffalo's might just be the most frustrating. The rest of the roster is Super Bowl-caliber.

After watching Matt Cassel, EJ Manuel and Tyrod Taylor underwhelm throughout the offseason and into the early stages of training camp, coach Rex Ryan suggested that a decision on the starter could be on hold until the first week of the regular season.

"This will probably play out and Indianapolis might not know who the quarterback is until we play them," Ryan said, referencing his Week 1 opponent. "We may know but they may not know."

Ryan plans to distribute the first-team reps equally in preseason games.

"We'll see if there's any separation," Ryan continued. "They'll all have opportunities to be with the ones ... all QBs will have two possessions with the ones."

Ryan recently predicted that the running-game section of offensive coordinator Greg Roman's playbook will be the biggest the NFL has ever seen.

It's a tacit acknowledgement that poor quarterback play will inhibit the Bills from taking full advantage of their investments in receiving threats Sammy Watkins, Percy Harvin and Charles Clay.

