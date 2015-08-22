Rex Ryan: Bills could keep all three QBs

Rex Ryan isn't sold on any of his quarterbacks in Buffalo.
The first-year Bills coach has once again been tasked with picking a respectable starter from a mediocre litter of gunslingers. Despite some flashy and consistent play from Tyrod Taylor in the first two preseason games, Ryan remains unswayed.
Ryan told the Buffalo media Saturday that there is a "high possibility" of keeping the Bills' top three quarterbacks -- Taylor, Matt Cassel, EJ Manuel -- on the roster for the season. He also reiterated that the Bills will give each of the Three Amigos a shot in the team's next preseason game.
"We haven't decided yet who's starting at QB next week," Ryan said. "We'll rotate all three in this week."
You can't blame Ryan for being extra cautious with his handling of quarterbacks in the preseason. It wasn't too long ago that, as the coach of the Jets, he left Mark Sanchez, the starter at the time, in the team's third preseason game one quarter too long. When Sanchez ended up suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder, he missed the entire year and doomed the end of the Ryan era in New York; Sanchez left the organization in the offseason and Rex would soon follow.
The immediate future of the Bills hinges on Ryan's decision at quarterback, and while fans and fantasy owners are clamoring for him to anoint Taylor, the coach notorious for making brash decisions appears comfortable biding his time.
