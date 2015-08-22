Rex Ryan: Bills could keep all three QBs

You can't blame Ryan for being extra cautious with his handling of quarterbacks in the preseason. It wasn't too long ago that, as the coach of the Jets, he left Mark Sanchez, the starter at the time, in the team's third preseason game one quarter too long. When Sanchez ended up suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder, he missed the entire year and doomed the end of the Ryan era in New York; Sanchez left the organization in the offseason and Rex would soon follow.