Rex Ryan among embattled coaches who mustn't be fired easily

Full disclosure: Smith was on my staff in Baltimore, and he's also my brother-in-law, so you can factor that in with regard to my assessment. But let's look at the facts. When Smith took over in 2008, the Falcons had been through five coaches in five years. They had fired Jim Mora and hired Bobby Petrino, who promptly went 3-10, then abandoned the organization before his first year was over to take the Arkansas job -- at a time when the face of the franchise, Michael Vick, was staring at a federal prison sentence for financing an interstate dog-fighting ring. Atlanta was in total disarray. Enter Smith, who reached the playoffs in four of the next five seasons (and if the Falconswin Sunday, he'll have made the postseason in five of seven seasons). Think of the stability the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown over the years. They kept Chuck Noll after he went 12-30 in his first three seasons. They kept Cowher through the downturn in Years 7 through 9. And they stuck with Mike Tomlin after his team missed the playoffs in Years 6 and 7. The Falcons are a class organization that should take note of what the most stable franchise in the NFL has done in similar situations.