Around the NFL

Rex on switch from Vick to Geno: 'It's a Jets decision'

Published: Nov 28, 2014 at 04:57 AM

Geno Smith will return to the starting lineup for the Jets on Monday night against the Dolphins. It's becoming increasingly clear that decision did not emanate from the coaches office.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Thursday that offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and quarterbacks coach David Lee were among the majority of people in the organization, including players, who wanted to stick with Michael Vick as the team's starting quarterback, according to a source.

According to Mehta, Jets coach Rex Ryan also wanted to move forward with Vick, but chose to placate management as his six-year tenure with the team comes to a likely close.

"I think the best thing for this team right now is to play Geno Smith," Ryan said during a Wednesday conference call. "Does he give you a good chance to win? Or a chance to win? I believe he does give us a chance to win."

Not exactly high praise from Ryan, who remembers Smith's three-interception first-quarter meltdown against the Bills in Week 8. Vick replaced Smith and went 1-2 before being benched during New York's embarrassing Monday night loss to the Bills in Detroit.

Ryan told reporters on Friday that he expects Smith to be the starter for the balance of the season. He wouldn't elaborate on whether his coaches support the decision to go back to Smith.

"It's a Jets decision that Geno's our QB," Ryan said. "That's the way it is."

The likely story here is that general manager John Idzik wants a final look at Smith before the team has to make decisions at quarterback in the offseason. Smith whiffed in his opportunity to convince management he's the future at the position, but Idzik may be weighing whether Smith could still help the team if the Jets bring in another quarterback in 2015.

But the bigger story here is how Ryan is going out in New York. The man who announced his arrival by saying he wasn't going to kiss Belichick's rings is now coaching out the string with a quarterback he doesn't even want on the field.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 13 games and reacts to the news of RGIII's benching in D.C. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that the club has released multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Casey Hayward﻿. He has been with the Chargers for the past five seasons.
news

Giants, Nate Solder agree in principle to rework deal

﻿Nate Solder﻿ and the Giants have agreed in principle to a reworked deal which makes way for the veteran tackle's return to New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Detroit Lions sign free-agent TE Josh Hill

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will bring in a familiar face to shore up the tight end position with the signing of former Saints TE Josh Hill.
news

Washington G Brandon Scherff signs franchise tag tender

A top-tier guard was tagged as such earlier this week, and he didn't waste much time signing on the dotted line. ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ has signed his franchise tag tender with Washington for the second year in a row.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With 15 NFL stadiums and facilities across the country already open to administer COVID-19 vaccines, more than 1 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
news

Bills agree to terms with tackle Daryl Williams on three-year, $28.2M deal

The Buffalo Bills are keeping key impending free agents home before the market opens. A day after retaining linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿, the Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with tackle ﻿Daryl Williams﻿.
news

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston has agreed to terms with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Team draft rooms set to return for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the league informed clubs they will be allowed in their draft rooms for the 2021 NFL Draft, provided physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are followed, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Bills safety Micah Hyde's pitch to free agents: 'This isn't the old Buffalo ... this is the Josh Allen Buffalo'

Veteran safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ told SiriusXM NFL Radio he'd help make a pitch to free agents to join the Bills, noting that this isn't the same Buffalo team that sat in the cellar much of the previous two decades. 
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to terms on one-year extension

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is staying in Tampa Bay for a bit longer than previously expected. ﻿Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.
news

David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

A day after saying Deshaun Watson was the club's quarterback "right now" on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast, Texans coach David Culley was asked on "GMFB" about his conversations with the signal-caller since taking the head coaching gig.
news

Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal worth up to $13.6M

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is returning to New England for another go-around. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW