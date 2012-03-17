Rex Grossman returns to Redskins with 1-year deal

Published: Mar 17, 2012 at 07:42 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Grossman is returning to the Washington Redskins for a one-year deal, fully expecting to spend the season helping groom Robert Griffin III.

Grossman told ESPN 980 on Saturday that he's fully aware the Redskins are going to draft a quarterback - probably Heisman Trophy winner Griffin - with the No. 2 overall pick next month. But Grossman said he wants to remain a part of the team and play a part in its turnaround after another last-place season.

Grossman won the starting job out of training camp last year, was benched for John Beck after five games, then later regained the No. 1 spot. He threw 16 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions and had a 72.4 rating as the Redskins finished 5-11.

