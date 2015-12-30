Rex: 'Doesn't look real good' for McCoy to face Jets

The Bills are calling Sunday's finale against the New York Jetstheir version of the Super Bowl. Will LeSean McCoy play in the big game?
Coach Rex Ryan didn't sound too optimistic on Wednesday, per Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News, saying it "probably doesn't look real good" for Buffalo's lead running back because of the minor MCL sprain he suffered in a Week 15 loss to Washington.
Besides, Mike Gillislee and rookie Karlos Williams were capable fill-ins last Sunday, combining for 169 of Buffalo's 236 yards on the ground against a lost-at-sea Cowboys club.
It won't be easy to pile up that kind of real estate against a stingy Jets defense, but Buffalo has one of the deeper backfields in the NFL. They have one more shot to prove that to their fans come Sunday.