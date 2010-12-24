Revivals of Bears, Martz go hand-in-hand this season

"He's still doing what he does," Cutler said. "It's hard to change 20, 30 years of coaching and offensive philosophy in six games, but to his credit, he's been very flexible. He understands in games, when things are going in a different direction that we need to make a change. We're still putting everything we need to put in each week, but on game days is when he gets really flexible. If I come off the sideline and I see something, or if he sees something he'll notify me. It's been a good relationship so far."