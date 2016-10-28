Revis: Terrelle Pryor 'one of the best athletes' in NFL

After Browns quarterback-turned-receiver Terrelle Pryor went out of his way this week to stand up for Darrelle Revis, it didn't take long for the embattled Jets cover man to return the favor.
"He's one of the best athletes in the NFL today," Revis said ahead of Sunday's tilt with Cleveland, per The Plain Dealer. "For him to switch positions like he's done, and actually excel in a position swap, I tip my hat off to him. He's a Pittsburgh guy as well, so it's good to see us Pittsburgh guys excel in the NFL. It's great. He's an awesome player."
It was Pryor who first lauded Revis amid a season's worth of criticism about the corner's reduced speed and effectiveness at age 31, saying: "You can't question Darrelle Revis' talent. To this day, I've seen guys try to get double moves on him now or trying to sprint at him on an angle and then come back out, and he still locks it down."
Mutual gushing aside, Revis is on point with Pryor, one of the rare NFL athletes to make a successful skill-position switch during his pro career. Moving from quarterback to wideout took time, but Pryor's dedication over the past two offseasons enticed first-year Browns coach Hue Jackson to keep him around, a gamble that has paid massive dividends for Cleveland.
Pryor leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns -- while playing critical snaps under center, too -- but it's worth noting that he was nearly a member of the Jets.
The Browns cut Pryor free last season, leading the former Ohio State star to log a visit with Gang Green. Nothing came of it, but Jets receiver Brandon Marshall wishes the Jets had kept Pryor around.
"I remember being in the building and actually saying hello to him and walking past him when he was here on his visit," Marshall said. "It would have been nice to have another big guy like that on the other side.
"It is funny how now that he has this chance and he has taken advantage of it, now everyone is talking about how awesome he is -- because he is. I hear guys like (Pro Football Hall of Fame WR) Michael Irvin saying all the time he is the best athlete in the NFL."
Re-signed by the Browns last December, Pryor has made the most of his opportunity, serving as the beating heart of an offense that has shuffled through an outrageous five pure quarterbacks this season -- and six if you count Pryor's occasional snaps.
During one of the weirdest Browns seasons to date -- and that's saying something -- Pryor has been a diamond in the rough.