 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Revis: Terrelle Pryor 'one of the best athletes' in NFL

Published: Oct 28, 2016 at 05:27 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

After Browns quarterback-turned-receiver Terrelle Pryor went out of his way this week to stand up for Darrelle Revis, it didn't take long for the embattled Jets cover man to return the favor.

"He's one of the best athletes in the NFL today," Revis said ahead of Sunday's tilt with Cleveland, per The Plain Dealer. "For him to switch positions like he's done, and actually excel in a position swap, I tip my hat off to him. He's a Pittsburgh guy as well, so it's good to see us Pittsburgh guys excel in the NFL. It's great. He's an awesome player."

It was Pryor who first lauded Revis amid a season's worth of criticism about the corner's reduced speed and effectiveness at age 31, saying: "You can't question Darrelle Revis' talent. To this day, I've seen guys try to get double moves on him now or trying to sprint at him on an angle and then come back out, and he still locks it down."

Mutual gushing aside, Revis is on point with Pryor, one of the rare NFL athletes to make a successful skill-position switch during his pro career. Moving from quarterback to wideout took time, but Pryor's dedication over the past two offseasons enticed first-year Browns coach Hue Jackson to keep him around, a gamble that has paid massive dividends for Cleveland.

Pryor leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns -- while playing critical snaps under center, too -- but it's worth noting that he was nearly a member of the Jets.

The Browns cut Pryor free last season, leading the former Ohio State star to log a visit with Gang Green. Nothing came of it, but Jets receiver Brandon Marshall wishes the Jets had kept Pryor around.

"I remember being in the building and actually saying hello to him and walking past him when he was here on his visit," Marshall said. "It would have been nice to have another big guy like that on the other side.

"It is funny how now that he has this chance and he has taken advantage of it, now everyone is talking about how awesome he is -- because he is. I hear guys like (Pro Football Hall of Fame WR) Michael Irvin saying all the time he is the best athlete in the NFL."

Re-signed by the Browns last December, Pryor has made the most of his opportunity, serving as the beating heart of an offense that has shuffled through an outrageous five pure quarterbacks this season -- and six if you count Pryor's occasional snaps.

During one of the weirdest Browns seasons to date -- and that's saying something -- Pryor has been a diamond in the rough.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson aims to cultivate an 'attacking defense' in Tennessee

During his introductory news conference this week, Titans DC Dennard Wilson said he wants mold an "attacking defense" that struggled to force turnovers in 2023. 
news

Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys get 'nasty interior' lineman, would give Tony Pollard 'another shot'

Amid a weekend that included winning MVP of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Micah Parsons delved further into the type of player the Cowboys lacked last season, touched on his own contract status and evaluated Tony Pollard's place as Dallas' RB1.
news

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: 'I was probably playing at about a five'

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP by 'bringing my aggression to the court'

Cowboys' star pass rusher Micah Parsons scored 37 points in the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, earning the event's Most Valuable Player honor in the process.
news

Raiders OC Luke Getsy excited to work with QB Aidan O'Connell, evaluate 'impressive' 2024 draft class

In Luke Getsy's introductory press conference on Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator addressed the future of Aidan O'Connell and the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option on defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract, meaning they'll retain the right to franchise tag him this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
news

Patrick Mahomes visits hospital to support children wounded at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City on Friday to lend his support to a family injured by gunfire during Wednesday's mass shooting at the end of the city's Super Bowl parade.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver plans to move Jalen Ramsey around more: 'Your ultimate chess piece'

Newly hired Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver noted Thursday that playing Ramsey on one side of the formation doesn't utilize the star to his full capability.
news

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in 2023 warrants Pittsburgh bringing him back for the final year of his current contract. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff 

With the Seattle Seahawks' top three coaches all being first-timers at their positions, it'd be easy to assume the Seahawks could take a step backward in 2024, but general manager John Schneider wholly rejected that notion.