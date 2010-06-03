Revis skips Jets' OTA in contract dispute; lengthy holdout possible

Revis isn't seeking $20 million per season, according to sources, but it's highly unlikely that he would sign a contract that doesn't make him the league's highest-paid cornerback. The Oakland Raiders gave Nnamdi Asomugha, also a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, a three-year deal averaging $15.1 million annually before last season. Offering Revis a little above that would open the door to meaningful negotiations, according to sources who know the Jets star well.