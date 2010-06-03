Revis skips Jets' OTA in contract dispute; lengthy holdout possible

Darrelle Revis, whom many consider the NFL's best cornerback, is frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations with the New York Jets, sources with knowledge of the situation said, leading him to skip Thursday's voluntary organized team activity.
Jets coach Rex Ryan brushed off Darrelle Revis' absence from Thursday's OTA, noting that the session was voluntary and that he's still impressed by his star. More ...
Revis' absence could be lengthy. When asked how long the 2009 All-Pro might stay away from the Jets' offseason program, agent Neil Schwartz offered only: "No comment."
The Jets have more OTAs scheduled next week, and their three-day mandatory minicamp starts June 14. Training camp, which also is mandatory, opens in August.
Schwartz's clients will hold out of training camp if he deems it necessary -- something the Jets experienced firsthand with guard Pete Kendall and tight end Chris Baker in previous years. Therefore, Revis might not return to the Jets before training camp, barring an abrupt change in the pace of negotiations.
"We remain committed to trying to get something done within reason that's good for Darrelle and good for the team," Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said, according to The Associated Press. "Hopefully he'll be here not only for the short-term but the long-term."
Revis said last month that he wouldn't skip any OTAs and the team had promised him it would take care of the contract by training camp.
"This is family to me," Revis said then. "The Jets are family to me, and I trust them and respect them, and I hope they would do the same."
Revis isn't seeking $20 million per season, according to sources, but it's highly unlikely that he would sign a contract that doesn't make him the league's highest-paid cornerback. The Oakland Raiders gave Nnamdi Asomugha, also a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, a three-year deal averaging $15.1 million annually before last season. Offering Revis a little above that would open the door to meaningful negotiations, according to sources who know the Jets star well.
Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold also said Thursday that he would consider skipping training camp in pursuit of a new deal.
"I don't see missing mandatory minicamp, probably not," said Mangold, who added that he talks to his agent at least twice a week. "I don't think that's in our plans. I can say we haven't had any talks about not coming to mandatory minicamp."
Said Tannenbaum of Mangold: "He remains a priority, too. A top priority."
However, some NFL executives wonder about the Jets' current ability to offer large contracts. Owner Woody Johnson has spent money on a new billion-dollar stadium, and the team is well short of selling out personal-seat licenses.
Expectations are high after last season's trip to the AFC Championship Game. Although the team made many high-profile moves this offseason, most were cheap. LaDainian Tomlinson and Jason Taylor took low salaries as free agents, and trades brought in others, such as Antonio Cromartie and Santonio Holmes, who are still on their inexpensive rookie deals.
The Jets traditionally are one of the league's top spenders, but they have several emerging young stars who will need new deals in the next one to two years.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.