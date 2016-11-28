Revis part of the future in NY? 'We'll see how it goes'

While decline is an unfortunate but natural part of any athlete's game, Darrelle Revis' sudden turn for the worse has been depressing for Jets fans to say the least.
After another tough outing on Sunday in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots, Revis was asked if he wanted to be a part of the future in Florham Park.
He added: "It's (management's) decision. Everyone has their individual decision. That being said, every year there are different roster changes. You have to see. We'll see how it goes."
Obviously, the Jets are going to try and re-work his $15.3 million salary cap number for next season. General manager Mike Maccagnan has a few tools in his belt, but the first thing he'll have to figure out is whether Revis wants to play and what his plans are for the future.
A move to safety has been batted around internally for the last two years but would Revis be amenable to the position change? Is there something about head coach Todd Bowles' system that irks him or needs to be altered?
"We have to protect the inside there," Revis said of the coverage he was playing on Malcolm Mitchell's game-winning score. "There was no middle safety on the field. We protected inside and they ran out-routes. (It was) great execution by those guys, seeing what coverage we were in. They basically executed better than we did on that play."
Something has to give. The Revis Jets fans grew up loving is emotionally a shadow of himself. The team is playing poorly and Revis is getting picked on by opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis. Much like their barely-tenable quarterback situation, it needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.