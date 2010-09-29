Revis, Pace still uncertain for Bills game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It might be another week before Darrelle Revis plays again for the New York Jets.
The All-Pro cornerback did not practice Wednesday, spending part of the session on a stationary bike and also working with a trainer on the side. Revis is recovering from a strained left hamstring, and his availability for the team's game at Buffalo on Sunday remains uncertain.
"He's still questionable there," coach Rex Ryan said. "But, I don't want to rule him out yet ... because I'd hate to be fined by the league if he did play."
Ryan has said the team wants Revis to be completely healed before he takes the field again. Revis was injured in the first half of New York's win over New England in Week 1.
If Revis does not play, Ryan said there's a chance Drew Coleman could get the start over a struggling rookie Kyle Wilson opposite Antonio Cromartie.
Meanwhile, linebacker Calvin Pace was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since breaking his right foot in the preseason, but didn't participate in team drills. By the time the half-hour window the media are allowed to watch was over, Pace was working with a trainer with his jersey off.
"Of the two, I think Calvin has a better chance to play," Ryan said.
Pace said he's got to talk with the team's training staff before thinking he has a realistic shot of playing.
"If I'm doing more and I'm able to do some seven-on-seven (drills) and maybe team (drills), then it might be 50-50," Pace said.
Backup offensive lineman Wayne Hunter (badly bruised right shin) and backup linebacker Jamaal Westerman (ankle and hamstring) also did not practice. Center Nick Mangold (right shoulder) and Jason Taylor (left elbow) were limited.
Right tackle Damien Woody did not practice because of what Ryan called "a personal issue."
