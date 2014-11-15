Revis on Rob Gronkowski's play: 'It's really unreal'

Darrelle Revis used to sit in defensive meetings and listen to coaches plan on how to contain Rob Gronkowski. Scheming a way to completely neutralize the Patriots' dynamic tight end was silly talk.
The two stars are now teammates, and Gronkowski's play in recent weeks has left Revis more impressed than ever.
"It's unreal. I'm being honest. It's really unreal how he's playing," Revis said Friday, according to CSN New England. "I've seen Tony Gonzalez. I've seen Antonio Gates. Gonzalez is gonna be in the Hall of Fame, probably Antonio Gates, too. It's almost like (Gronkowski's) taken tight end to another level."
Gronkowski is on a serious roll. He has 36 receptions for 516 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games, all New England wins. Revis was asked if it's Gronkowski's power that separates him from other tight ends of his era.
"You can't really say that because Tony, the game plan on him was don't get near him because if you get near him he's gonna box you out and catch the ball, just put you on his back," he replied.
"I think (Gronkowski) may be a little bit taller than those guys and that might be the upside because he's taller and his wingspan is so freaking long he can just go up and grab it over everybody."
The Patriots' offense has been close to unstoppable over the past five weeks. Gronkowski -- even more so than Tom Brady -- is the reason why. Fully recovered from his knee injury, Gronkowski is a Hall of Fame-level talent playing at the height of his powers.
Revis' awe comes from a knowing place: Gronk has the ability to carry a team all the way to Glendale.
