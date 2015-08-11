Revis on Jets incident: 'I hold both of them responsible'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Darrelle Revis has been through the wildest parts of the Rex Ryan era, including a mid-huddle meltdown in a season finale that saw a franchise star (Santonio Holmes) benched on a potential game changing drive.
But he's never seen anything quite like what happened on Tuesday here at the Jets' training facility.
"I hold both of them responsible," Revis said of Geno Smith and IK Enemkpali, whose locker room scuffle resulted in a broken jaw for Smith and Enemkpali's release. "Just how it all played out at the end when you gather all the information, but at the same time, you gotta move forward. There's nothing really to harp on no more."
Revis declined to say whether he was present at the time of the incident or not. He also declined to call the issue at hand, which, sources have told Around the NFL was over money owed to Enemkpali, a "beef."
What he did say, though, was that it never should have gotten to a "sucker punch," a sentiment that rang throughout the building on Tuesday.
"One guy is out of a job, and one guy needs his jaw wired shut," linebacker Calvin Pace said. "So it's unfortunate."
Pace said that he was not in the locker room when the incident occurred. A source told Around The NFL that, at the time of the punch, players were filtering in and out of the locker room so there was a possibility more than a few missed it.
Whether or not Revis did, he won't say. But after he decided to end his career here with a lucrative long-term deal, there's no doubt he's hoping to be part of a cleanup, and not an extension of a situation he left behind a few years back.
"It's shocking, it's devastating," he said. "But at the same time, the next guy has to step up."
