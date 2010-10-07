Revis, Jets facing Moss in Vikes debut among Week 5 stories

The Lions-Rams game might not be tops on your list of games to watch, but besides Bradford, there are two other rookies in the hunt for year-end honors and possibly a trip to the Pro Bowl if they keep up the production. Ndamukong Suh is tied with the Saints' Sedrick Ellis for most sacks by a defensive tackle with three and his 13 tackles, which is an unofficial statistic, is among the best in the league for his position. Jahvid Best's 391 yards from scrimmage is far and away the best among rookies. In fact, the next in line is Ryan Mathews at 203.