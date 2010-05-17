Revis Island is no fantasy destination for NFL wide receivers

Another contest against Moss was more of a draw, as Revis allowed five catches for 34 yards and one touchdown. As if that upset him, Revis was even more difficult to produce against down the stretch. Over his final six games, he allowed a combined 13 receptions for 124 yards to six of the league's most talented wideouts. Carolina's Steve Smith (one catch, 5 yards), Owens (three catches, 31 yards), Antonio Bryant (two catches, 22 yards), Roddy White (four catches, 33 yards), Reggie Wayne (three catches, 33 yards) and Chad Ochocinco (0 catches, 0 yards) all crashed and burned in their attempt to make Revis Island their own statistical destination.