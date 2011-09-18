Revis: 'I was in tears' that trash-talking Jaguar couldn't play

Published: Sep 18, 2011 at 11:56 AM

Even in victory, Darrelle Revis felt disappointed.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jason Hill, who wondered if the Jets' All-Pro cornerback and his team's defense have been "overhyped," never made it on to the field Sunday because of an ailing hip.

"I was in tears he didn't play," Revis said after the Jets' 32-3 romp over the Jaguars. "Being in these experiences in the past, if you trash talk, at least show up and play."

Hill mentioned last week that the Jets benefited from being in the nation's largest media market.

"I think the whole New York is overhyped," Hill told The Florida Times-Union. "Him (Revis) personally, he's a good player, Pro Bowl player. I'm trying to make it to the Pro Bowl, too. This'll be a good game to put some notches on our belts, too."

But that didn't happen.

Revis said Friday he wasn't even sure who Hill is. Hill was a third-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2007, the same year Revis was selected by the Jets 14th overall. But Hill has just 55 career catches, and Revis is a two-time All-Pro.

"Our thing is not focusing on Jason Hill," Revis said Sunday. "He's not even one of their go-to guys on offense."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

