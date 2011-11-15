Revis: Broncos' offense could work with Vick, CJ2K, not Tebow

Despite the success Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos have been having, Darrelle Revis isn't quite so sure their read-option offense can succeed for a full NFL season.
"Yeah, if you have Michael Vick and Chris Johnson at running back," the Jets' All-Pro cornerback told the New York Daily News on Tuesday. "Yeah, it can work. Those are probably the two fastest guys that can get out on the edge."
Darlington: Fox adapts to Tebow
As the Jets prepare for a Thursday night matchup at Denver, Revis isn't sure how long a big, bruising quarterback such as 6-foot-3, 235-pound Tebow can last the way he's taking shots while running the ball.
"No. Not for a whole season," Revis told the Daily News. "We know what they're doing. And we feel comfortable in our game plan."
The Broncos ran 55 times in 63 offensive plays during last weekend's win at Kansas City -- and that was with running backs Knowshon Moreno and Willis McGahee being hurt in the first quarter. Tebow was just 2-of-8 passing for 69 yards in the 17-10 victory, but he also ran for 43 yards on nine carries.
"I'm looking forward to seeing some action," he told NFL Network on Tuesday. "We know they only threw the ball eight times, but the game-winner was a double move; Eric Decker caught a nice pass and scored a touchdown. For our secondary, we just can't fall asleep back there in the back end."
While Tebow has been criticized for not being an NFL-caliber passer, he has won three of his four starts this season -- mostly with his legs.
"This guy, he's a tough guy," Revis said. "He's really another running back when he carries the ball. When you look at him on film, he's not trying to avoid hits. He's actually trying to lower his shoulder and take people on. You've got to respect that."
Tebow wasn't offended by Revis' comments that the read-option couldn't work with him as the quarterback, saying he was looking forward to playing against the cornerback.
"I honestly don't necessarily pay attention or worry too much about what others say," Tebow said. "I just try to get better every day and consistently try to improve."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.