Revis back with Jets, Houshmandzadeh signs with Ravens

The Ravens sign T.J. Houshmandzadeh to a one-year deal. This one sort of came out of left field, huh? It seemed like the Raiders or Redskins were the favorite to land the veteran wideout, but instead he ended up in B-Town. I didn't like Houshmandzadeh last season in Seattle, I didn't like him heading into this season in Seattle and well, I like him even less with the Ravens. The team already has Boldin and Derrick Mason ahead of him, so Houshmandzadeh won't be more than third on the depth chart. If you're in a smaller league, he's barely even worth a roster spot. On a positive note, this just adds another weapon in the pass attack for Joe Flacco. His value is clearly on the rise.