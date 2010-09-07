Revis back at practice with Jets, expected to play vs. Ravens

The ball tipped off Darrelle Revis' hands, then his helmet and popped into the air before falling to the ground.
"Rusty!" some teammates shouted. Another yelled: "You've been chilling all camp, having a good time at the beach, huh?"
It was all in good fun, though, as Revis enjoyed the ribbing during a mostly sharp first practice Tuesday. He was back with the team after ending a 36-day contract holdout Monday by signing a four-year deal reportedly worth $46 million.
"It was a breakthrough, I think, just being back on the field," Revis said, "and getting used to the guys out there, clownin' and joking."
There was plenty of that, especially when Revis missed that interception late in practice after the media viewing period was over.
"We looked at him and were like, when it hits those hands, we expect it to be in there," defensive end Vernon Gholston said. "Any little slip he made, any mistake, everyone was on him, but, really, we were just happy having him out."
That's because no one knew if this day would come, when their teammate -- a guy whom many consider the best defensive player in the NFL -- would rejoin them.
"It's great to see him back out there," safety Jim Leonhard said. "He loves the game of football and loves being with his teammates. You give him a hard time, he's going to give it right back."
"He looked good," Ryan said before smiling and taking out a piece of paper from his back pocket. "Actually, I was supposed to say, from the defensive staff: 'He looked slow, we'll maybe rotate him in.' We may just spell him a little a bit, give Baltimore hope that he's not out there. No, everybody knows me, that he's going to play."
Revis caught a pass during warmups and received some mock cheers from the other defensive backs. He also did some individual work with defensive backs coach Dennis Thurman.
"Right now, I feel good," Revis said. "There's no problems with me. I don't feel any aching, I don't feel any pains, my hamstrings don't hurt."
Revis had a one-handed interception, but he was ruled out of bounds, and he broke up several passes during practice, hardly looking as though he missed all of training camp.
"He was all over the place," Ryan said. "He was Darrelle. He's an amazing guy."
Revis participated in about half of the team drills, taking between 15 and 20 snaps.
"I think I'm fine right now," Revis said. "Nobody beat me deep today. I just think I need to get my legs up under me a little bit, and we're just focusing on that."
Revis will work out with the team trainer in the weight room Wednesday, a day off for the Jets from practice.
"He is in great shape," Ryan said, adding that the team wants to be somewhat cautious about rushing along Revis and causing an injury.
Despite his reputation as one of the league's shutdown cornerbacks, Revis won't be surprised if quarterback Joe Flacco and the Ravens' offense might look his way more than usual.
"I think they're still going to come at me," he said. "I think Monday night, the Ravens will because I haven't been in camp, I haven't been playing football for a while. I'm sure that's in their game plan."
"I can certainly see them doing that," Ryan said, trying to keep a straight face. "Guy missed all of training camp, so they should do that. Find him and go to him, and go to him often."
Really, Rex?
"They're smarter than that," Ryan said. "They're not coming after him. No way. No chance."
Notes: Revis wore a wig at times during his holdout to try to disguise himself. "That was a little joke I did," he said, laughing. "I actually was looking for some dreads, but I couldn't find those, but I got a curly Afro to wear around town." ... The Jets re-signed veteran FB Tony Richardson two days after cutting him. Richardson practiced Tuesday and will play in the season opener. ... The Jets also filled the last two spots on their practice squad, signing RB Chauncey Washington, a preseason standout, and DT Jarron Gilbert, a former Chicago Bears third-round pick. ... S Brodney Pool's game status is uncertain because of a sprained ankle that kept him out of practice. ... Ryan is optimistic about a quick return for LB Calvin Pace, out for at least Game 1 with a broken right foot, but the coach wouldn't put a timeframe on it. ... The Jets took their team picture, and a staffer stood in for Santonio Holmes, who's suspended four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.