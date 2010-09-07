Revis back at practice with Jets, expected to play vs. Ravens

Notes: Revis wore a wig at times during his holdout to try to disguise himself. "That was a little joke I did," he said, laughing. "I actually was looking for some dreads, but I couldn't find those, but I got a curly Afro to wear around town." ... The Jets re-signed veteran FB Tony Richardson two days after cutting him. Richardson practiced Tuesday and will play in the season opener. ... The Jets also filled the last two spots on their practice squad, signing RB Chauncey Washington, a preseason standout, and DT Jarron Gilbert, a former Chicago Bears third-round pick. ... S Brodney Pool's game status is uncertain because of a sprained ankle that kept him out of practice. ... Ryan is optimistic about a quick return for LB Calvin Pace, out for at least Game 1 with a broken right foot, but the coach wouldn't put a timeframe on it. ... The Jets took their team picture, and a staffer stood in for Santonio Holmes, who's suspended four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.