Returns of Okung, Pitts would further bolster Seahawks' O-line

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 03:15 AM

If things go as planned, the Seattle Seahawks could see two offensive linemen return this week.

*The Tacoma News Tribune* reported Tuesday that rookie tackle Russell Okung, the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, is scheduled to practice Wednesday, and he could be joined by free-agent signee Chester Pitts.

Okung sustained a high ankle sprain during an Aug. 21 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and hasn't practiced or played since.

"Russell has only had five days of practice, so he's a long ways from being in the groove," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "So we're just going to have to bring him along and see what the information tells us, Wednesday, Thursday (and) Friday, and see where we go.

"Just because he's healthy doesn't mean he's starting. And that's for anybody. We're just going to wait and see how guys fit in and how they look as they come back, but it's still a boost for us. We've been waiting for the big fella to get back in there."

Pitts, signed just before training camp, is recovering from microfracture knee surgery.

Okung and Pitts would return to a Seahawks line that has allowed just five sacks in three games.

