Return to sender: Browns' Cribbs won't resort to touchbacks

"Good returners will take advantage of it. There will be good schemes, and there will still be opportunities," he said. "There will be a lot of inside the 20-yard-line tackles this year. A lot of returners will get tired of taking a knee in the end zone and will try to bring it out. Guys are getting down there faster. Kickers hare hanging the ball up there. That's what you can look for -- touchbacks and inside-the-20 tackles."