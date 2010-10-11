Return to form of Forte, Rice among top storylines

2. The real Rice: Through the first four games of the season, Ray Rice's owners were disappointed by his overall production, as he failed to rush for 90 yards or find the end zone. In Week 4, he seemingly hit the worst possible low with his fantasy owners, as he rushed for only 20 yards after battling a knee injury in the week leading up to game day. On Sunday against Denver, though, we saw the same Rice of 2009, the guy who earned top four fantasy pick status in most leagues this summer. Rice rushed for 133 yards and two TDs in a win over Denver. This was the Rice we came to know and enjoy last season. He was slipping tackles and making defenders miss, a joy to watch as he rolled up fine Fantasy numbers. In a new, exciting twist, though, Rice also showed new promise as a short-yardage runner, scoring on a pair of 1-yard runs. Rice still has yet to total more than 30 receiving yards in a game this season, but his impressive outing on Sunday indicated he is healthy and ready to resume playing up to expectations again. Willis McGahee traded traditional roles with Rice, as he scored on a 30-yard run instead of a goal-line carry. McGahee may continue to vulture some short-yardage scores, but Rice is clearly back on track. Resist the temptation to sell high on him. Get proper value in return if you do enter into trade discussions during the upcoming week.