Return bout for Ravens-Pats; Giants-49ers has its own history

The last time they traveled to New England for a playoff game, the Baltimore Ravens made themselves quite at home, winning 33-14 in the 2009 wild-card round; can they do it again?
NFC Championship breakdown
With two fierce defenses
on the field, the team that best controls the line of scrimmage Sunday could win the NFC Championship Game. **More ...**
What about New York? No team has ever exhibited more greatness on the road than the 2007 Giants, who won at Tampa Bay, Dallas and Green Bay on their way to a Super Bowl title no one thought possible. Four years later, the fact that so many key figures from that '07 team still are around goes a long way toward explaining why they're playing this week for the right to play in another Super Bowl.
Unlike in 2007, the G-Men started with a home game in playoffs, beating Atlanta in the first round. But last week they found that giddy, January 2008 vibe again at chilly Lambeau Field during a resounding win over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. To get to the big show one more time, they must match the feat of their 1991 brethren, who flew out to San Francisco to battle for an NFC title and flew home on sheer exuberance after conquering the dynasty of the '80s.