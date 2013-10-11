Retired Steve Hutchinson offers help to young players off the field

Former NFL lineman Steve Hutchinson is determined to help young players, USA Today reported. Along with business partner Blake Barantz, Hutchinson, 35 has created the Institute for Athletes.
Hutchinson hopes to provide advice to players from the perspective of a former player who now is involved in the business world.
Hutchinson is not an agent, but he might be down the road. However, his agency represents 25 players and employs another former player, Barry Gardner.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor