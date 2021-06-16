Around the NFL

Retired RB C.J. Anderson hired as HC of Northern California football power Monte Vista High School

Published: Jun 15, 2021 at 08:55 PM
C.J. Anderson knows all about playing for championships. He'll be expected to compete for them in his next venture as well.

The retired running back announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he has been hired as the head coach of Monte Vista High School in Danville, California. The school's football program has long been among the best in Northern California's East Bay, and thus one that Anderson would be well familiar with as a Berkeley native.

The 30-year-old Anderson played in three Super Bowls during a seven-year career, winning in his second appearance with the Denver Broncos following the 2015 season. He joined the Rams late in the 2018 campaign and played a starring role down the stretch of their Super Bowl run. The 2014 Pro Bowler also had stints with the Panthers, Raiders and Lions before retiring last September. He spent the fall as a volunteer assistant at California, where he played two years.

Monte Vista recently went winless in a shortened spring season that had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

