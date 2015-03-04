Retired players Sidney Rice, Steve Weatherford offer to donate brains

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice announced Tuesday he would donate his brain after his death to science research, according to the Seattle P-I.
- The New York Daily News reported that former New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford made a joint announcement with Rice.
- The Spartan Daily of San Jose State reported on the Race to the Row, an event to honor late NFL player and Army Ranger Pat Tillman.
- Panthers.com featured Charlotte long snapper J.J. Jansen, who has become involved in the community's reading project.
- NJ.com reported on New York Giants fullback Henry Hynoski, who also is working with an area school on reading fundamentals.
- A bill protecting the safety of youth sports referees moved through the Senate Judiciary Committee in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reported.
- A study released Tuesday in the Springer's Journal of Injury Epidemiology concluded that state concussion laws should be expanded to include summer camps, all-star teams and travel teams in youth sports.
- The Osceola Sentinel-Tribune in Iowa reported that the state's governor signed a proclamation declaring March as Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor