Retired coach Holmgren 'absolutely would love' to chat with Browns

Mike Holmgren says he would be interested in working for the Cleveland Browns, but he hasn't talked with the team yet.
Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who's a senior adviser with the Browns, said earlier this week that team owner Randy Lerner had met with "one of the great football minds in this country" and hinted that person might have been Holmgren. The former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks coach denied that Friday during his weekly radio show on Seattle's KJR-AM, but he did say he would welcome a meeting with the Browns.
"I'm very flattered by my name being tossed around like that," Holmgren said by telephone from Phoenix. "It makes me feel good when I'm riding around on my motorcycle, enjoying the sun. But I hope it's true, that someday we get a chance to talk.
"I have tremendous respect for Mr. Lerner. And their team is struggling just a little bit. And I absolutely would love to talk to them about the possibility of working there, but until that happens, you guys will be the first ones to know."
Lerner said he's looking for a "serious, credible leader" football authority to run his struggling team. Holmgren didn't say if he would like to coach again, but he indicated that he would like the chance to take on a rebuilding project like the 1-8 Browns.
"It takes a tremendous amount of energy, but there is a certain appeal there," Holmgren said. "There's something in my personality, too, that taking on those types of projects, that kind of gets me going. But there's a lot of work to do.
"The important thing, going into any organization is that all of the principles, all of the decision makers are pointed in the same direction, with the same motives, the same desires, and then you have a chance."
Holmgren was the Seahawks' general manager and coach for four seasons. He stepped down as coach after last season to spend more time with his family.
Eric Mangini, who's struggling in his first season as the Browns' coach, refused to comment on reports that Holmgren was on Lerner's wish list.
"Randy's really handling that, so I'll let him talk about that," Mangini said this week.
The Browns, who have scored just five offensive touchdowns this season, visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.