Restricted free-agent OT Strief given contract tender by Saints

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints tendered a one-year, $1.545 million contract offer to restricted free agent Zach Strief this week, team spokesman Greg Bensel confirmed Wednesday.
The offer to Strief, a backup offensive tackle, means the Saints would receive a second-round draft pick as compensation if he signs with another team.
"Zach is quite happy in New Orleans," said his agent, Ralph Cindrich. "He loves the city, loves his teammates and would be happy playing out his career there. but it all depends on the market right now."
Cindrich said nothing will happen until the free-agency period opens Friday, but he said Strief might receive offers then.
The Saints will not tender a contract offer to restricted free-agent wide receiver/return specialist Courtney Roby, Bensel said.
Last week, the Saints tendered offers to restricted free agents Jahri Evans, Lance Moore and Leigh Torrence.
All four restricted free agents are free to seek offers from other teams in free agency beginning Friday. By tendering contract offers to them, the Saints reserve the right to match any deals the players sign with other teams.
