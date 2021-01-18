Restore the Green

NFL fans can help "Restore the Green" to California's devastated forests and show their support for their favorite NFL team and favorite NFL Pro Bowl player simply by posting their "team spirit" photo on social media. Beginning January 21, 2021 fans can post a photo of themselves on social media wearing NFL-related items (hat, shirt, jacket, flag, etc.) that shows their support for their favorite NFL team or their favorite NFL Pro Bowl player and adding the hashtag #restorethegreen.

For every fan who posts a photo in NFL gear, the NFL and Verizon will plant a tree in California’s Angeles National Forest – one of many areas destroyed by wildfires in recent years. NFL and Verizon have committed to plant a total of 10,000 trees as part of this campaign. This initiative is a key part of Verizon's responsible business plan Citizen Verizon, which supports economic, environmental, and social advancement. Photos must be posted between January 21 and February 4, 2021. Just post a photo of yourself showing your NFL team or NFL Pro Bowl player swag and make sure to add the hashtag #restorethegreen. Some of these posts will also be reshared on the NFL's social handles. Please post your photo publicly to be counted on behalf of your team and the tree-planting project.

Together, NFL, you and Verizon can begin to bring the green back to California's forests. Post your photo today and help #restorethegreen.

