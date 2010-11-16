Rested Saints prepare to battle Seahawks

Reggie Bush could be back this week.
The storyline
The Saints hope to regroup after a late bye and restore their world champion swagger. Seattle wants to avoid another blowout loss after getting the best of Arizona last week.
Why you should watch
Matt Hasselbeck's threadbare offensive line could have trouble with some of the exotic blitz looks that will be thrown their way. Reggie Bush could be back from a long-term injury. Watch Drew Brees get into a nice groove.
Did you know?
Seahawks receiver Mike Williams became the first player in franchise history to have three games with 10-plus catches in one season last week. ... Seattle's Earl Thomas leads NFL rookies with four interceptions. ... Saints wideout Marques Colston has at least four receptions in every game this year. ... New Orleans has the league's top-ranked pass defense.