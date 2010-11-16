Rested Saints prepare to battle Seahawks

Published: Nov 16, 2010 at 01:40 PM

Reggie Bush could be back this week.

(Greg Trott / Associated Press)

The storyline
The Saints hope to regroup after a late bye and restore their world champion swagger. Seattle wants to avoid another blowout loss after getting the best of Arizona last week.

Why you should watch
Matt Hasselbeck's threadbare offensive line could have trouble with some of the exotic blitz looks that will be thrown their way. Reggie Bush could be back from a long-term injury. Watch Drew Brees get into a nice groove.

Did you know?
Seahawks receiver Mike Williams became the first player in franchise history to have three games with 10-plus catches in one season last week. ... Seattle's Earl Thomas leads NFL rookies with four interceptions. ... Saints wideout Marques Colston has at least four receptions in every game this year. ... New Orleans has the league's top-ranked pass defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top quarterbacks? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by a series of enticing -- and functionally different -- quarterbacks. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW