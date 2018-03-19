Restaurant uses crab cakes to bring top athletes to Baltimore

Published: Mar 19, 2018 at 12:14 PM

Over the weekend, Michael Crabtreebecame a Raven , and more importantly, the latest member of the free crab cakes for life crew. Jimmy's Seafood restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland has been a part of the city since 1974 when Demetrios "Jimmy" Minadakis first started serving seafood lovers. However, in recent years, Jimmy's Seafood has been making sports headlines by offering athletes free crab cakes for life to sign with local teams.

Last offseason, when WR Jeremy Maclin was looking at suitors, Jimmy's Seafood stepped in with a crab cakes offer that would be hard to turn down.

One day later, with no official word on Maclin signing, Jimmy's Seafood raised the stakes.

Less than a week later, Maclin signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Ravens. This year, they made the same offer to Allen Robinson, but the WR opted to sign with the Bears instead. Maybe he's more of a deep dish guy?

Jimmy's connection to athletes hasn't always been related to free agency signings -- in 2016, Manny Machado got free steamed crab and crab cakes for life after charging the mound when Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura threw at him.

WWE's Roman Reigns got free crab cakes for life after eating a seven-pound lobster at the restaurant.

No deals for a writer who promotes, uh, I mean writes about these offers regularly? Even three times within the span of a week?

via GIPHY

Oh, alright then. Heads to Yelp and places an order for way more seafood than I can afford.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.  
news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW