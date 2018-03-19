Restaurant uses crab cakes to bring top athletes to Baltimore

Over the weekend, Michael Crabtreebecame a Raven , and more importantly, the latest member of the free crab cakes for life crew. Jimmy's Seafood restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland has been a part of the city since 1974 when Demetrios "Jimmy" Minadakis first started serving seafood lovers. However, in recent years, Jimmy's Seafood has been making sports headlines by offering athletes free crab cakes for life to sign with local teams.