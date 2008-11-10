Respond to Commissioner Goodell's live chat

Published: Nov 10, 2008 at 11:06 AM

Among the thousands of questions submitted to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during his live chat Wednesday afternoon, many fans wanted to know his take on restructuring the 20-game season format by decreasing the number of preseason games and increasing the number of regular-season games by one or two.

"We are doing a lot of analysis" on the subject, Goodell replied to one of the related question. He also wanted to know what others thought on the matter. "Do you as fans agree that you want less preseason and more regular season games?" he asked.

Here's your chance to provide the commissioner with feedback on this subject -- or any other you would like him to hear about.

