Respected veterans top list of NFL's best corners

When it comes to the endeavor of ranking NFL cornerbacks, there are a lot of different issues to consider. Is the player in a man-to-man scheme, or is he predominantly in a cover-two zone scheme? Does his defense utilize matchups or do they play exclusively right and left side? Does the player move over the slot in three wide receiver sets or does he play exclusively outside? How good is the pass rush he plays behind? How often is he targeted by offenses?