Resilient Patriots rally three times in win over Dolphins

"Every game is important," coach Bill Belichick said. "It was a division game, and they got us the first time. At least we squared it up with them." For the Dolphins (6-5), the loss snapped a four-game winning streak and hurt their chances of an improbable playoff berth after going 1-15 last year. They unraveled as the game slipped away, drawing three late personal-foul penalties, and defensive linemen Vonnie Holliday and Jason Ferguson apologized for the emotional lapses of teammates.