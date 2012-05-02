Resilient New Orleans Saints can only take so much

Losing Vilma for the entire 2012 campaign strips the team of its defensive heart. Sure, New Orleans has safeguarded itself by signing three linebackers, headed by Curtis Lofton, as insurance for Vilma. Still, as important as Drew Brees is to the Saints' offense, Vilma is that important to the defense in terms of smarts, leadership and respect. Meanwhile, Smith is the team's best pass rusher up front and, although it doesn't seem so cool right now, its enforcer. During Smith's suspension, the Saints will take on Washington, Carolina, Kansas City and Green Bay. Think New Orleans might miss its best pass rusher against Cam Newton and Aaron Rodgers?