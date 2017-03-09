Reshad Jones signs five-year extension with Dolphins

The Fins have signed Jones to a five-year, $55 million contract extension with $35 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the deal. The Dolphins later confirmed the signing.
The guaranteed portion comes in just under the $40 million that Eric Berrylanded from the Chiefs last week.
The backbone of Miami's secondary, Jones believes he's the best safety in the league. After becoming the only player with at least five interceptions and more than 100 tackles in 2015, he ranked No. 64 on NFL Network's The Top 100 Players Of 2016 countdown.
Although a torn rotator cuff limited him to six games last year, he continued to show Pro Bowl form early in the season.
"I wish all our guys played with as much effort and heart as that guy plays," coach Adam Gase said of Jones after the Dolphins' Week 3 overtime victory versus the Browns.
Jones is a sure tackler who attacks the line of scrimmage in the run game and flashes ball-hawking ability in the passing game.