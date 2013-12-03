Researchers question validity of ties between CTE and concussions

Medical Xpress reported on a study in the journal Neuropsychological Review in which researchers said there is limited evidence showing a link between sports concussions and an increased risk of late-life cognitive impairments.
The paper was written by Loyola University Medical Center clinical neuropsychologist Christopher Randolph and Stella Karantzoulis, Ph.D, of New York University School of Medicine. Their study says that the link to chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- believed to be the cause of behavioral symptoms including irritability, anger, aggression and depression -- and sports-related concussions is tenuous.
The authors claim that CTE was originally diagnosed for issues with boxers during the 1920s.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor