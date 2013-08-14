Researchers offer inexpensive concussion diagnosis device

Published: Aug 14, 2013 at 07:45 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from around sports:

*The New York Times reported on a simple device, made up of a hockey puck and a dowel, to diagnose a concussion.

  • The Cleveland Clinic is expanding its iPad sideline app for diagnosing concussions to use by Rock Valley High School in Rock City, Iowa -- the home school district of clinic biomechanical engineer Jay Alberts, The Plain Dealer reported.
  • Meanwhile, the Cleveland Clinic says a new blood test might be the best way to diagnose concussive hits, WWSB-TV reported.

*The Baltimore Sun reported that Maryland's department of education has recommended limiting full-contact football practices to two per week.

  • InventHelp announced the patent of a new strap for hockey helmets that is intended to better stabilize the headgear.

*The Norman Transcript wrote about the Newcastle High School football team, which is the subject of Brooke de Lench's documentary, "Home Team Advantage."

  • Oakland A's catcher John Jaso has visited a specialist because of his concussion issues, MLB.com reported.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

