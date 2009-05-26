Research shows that large NFL players are prone to high blood pressure

The good news was that in both groups, only about one quarter had unhealthy levels of "good" HDL cholesterol, roughly 8 percent had high levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol and about 13 percent had high triglyceride levels. And on average, only 7 percent of NFL players and 9 percent of the biggest ones had elevated blood sugar levels that increase chances of developing diabetes, versus 16 percent of non-players. But 42 percent of the 109 biggest players had unhealthy levels of good cholesterol, and almost 22 percent had high triglycerides.