Reports: Romo to have thumb X-rayed; Kosier out 2 to 3 weeks

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who injured his left thumb during the third quarter of Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, is scheduled for an X-ray on Monday, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The injury is to Romo's non-throwing hand.
Romo was 24-of-32 passing for 220 yards, mostly on short patterns and screens. He hit rookie Dez Bryant from 31 yards with 10:18 left to tie the score at 21, but Romo also had two passes intercepted by Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson to set up 10 Minnesota points.
Cowboys left guard Kyle Kosier, who missed the second half with an Achilles' injury, was seen in a walking boot following the loss. According to The Morning News, Kosier could miss up to three weeks with a strained right Achilles' tendon.
