Reports: Johnson still a no-show for Titans; Young switches agents

Titans running back Chris Johnsonwasn't present Tuesday for another organized team activity, The Tennessean reported.
Johnson, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,006 yards last season, is working out in Florida and missed two previous OTA sessions. He has expressed his desire for a new contract.
Also not in attendance Tuesday was tight end Bo Scaife, who signed a $4.9 million tender in March and hasn't worked out with the Titans during their offseason program.
The Tennessean also reported Tuesday that Titans quarterback Vince Young dropped Major Adams as his agent and now is represented by Tom Condon, whose list of clients includes Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and New York Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
The change could mean Young will seek a new long-term deal in the future.